HTMLCOIN (HTML) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 14th. During the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded up 23.9% against the US dollar. One HTMLCOIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $4.05 million and $12,546.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,165.68 or 0.99941971 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00036531 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.57 or 0.00452539 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.25 or 0.00932871 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $108.48 or 0.00229858 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00088960 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 50.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004070 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001775 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Token Profile

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 tokens. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

