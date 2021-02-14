Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.60.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUBG. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hub Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised Hub Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen upped their price target on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

In other news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Hub Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Hub Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Hub Group by 158.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Hub Group during the third quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Hub Group by 25.2% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 894,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,916,000 after buying an additional 180,286 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUBG opened at $56.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.26. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $61.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hub Group will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

