Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Shares Sold by Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,394,015 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,050,900 shares during the quarter. Hudbay Minerals comprises approximately 12.8% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. owned about 2.06% of Hudbay Minerals worth $37,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 52,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HBM. CIBC began coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $10.75 price target for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $8.25 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.50 to $7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.04.

HBM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.75. 847,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,733. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 2.57. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.35.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

