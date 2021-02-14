Humaniq (HMQ) Tops One Day Volume of $137,036.00

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Humaniq token can now be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Humaniq has traded up 32.4% against the U.S. dollar. Humaniq has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $137,036.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Humaniq Token Profile

Humaniq (HMQ) is a token. It was first traded on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

