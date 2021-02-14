Humanscape Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.32 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Humanscape token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $15.32 million and $162,445.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Humanscape has traded up 55.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Humanscape alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00063644 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $413.10 or 0.00881654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006527 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00048858 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,291.25 or 0.04890033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00024350 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00016774 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape (HUM) is a token. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,809,285 tokens. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Token Trading

Humanscape can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Humanscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humanscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.