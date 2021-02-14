HUNT (HUNT) Trading Up 18.3% Over Last Week

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. HUNT has a market capitalization of $11.79 million and approximately $5.86 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUNT token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, HUNT has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HUNT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00056030 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.72 or 0.00276105 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00092888 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00084774 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.51 or 0.00101464 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.52 or 0.00185517 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00059140 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 tokens. HUNT’s official website is hunt.town . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt

HUNT Token Trading

HUNT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.