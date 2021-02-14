Hunting PLC (HTG.L) (LON:HTG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hunting PLC (HTG.L) (LON:HTG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 295.50 ($3.86).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hunting PLC (HTG.L) from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of HTG stock traded up GBX 6.20 ($0.08) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 223.20 ($2.92). 239,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 6.11. Hunting PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 120.10 ($1.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 338.40 ($4.42). The company has a market cap of £368.15 million and a P/E ratio of -1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 216.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 179.07.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

