Huobi BTC Price Reaches $46,384.69 on Top Exchanges (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar. One Huobi BTC token can currently be purchased for approximately $46,384.69 or 0.99376265 BTC on exchanges. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $223.12 million and $260,783.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00054745 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.04 or 0.00267897 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00085287 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00075681 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00092522 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00192466 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,964.63 or 0.83479265 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 4,810 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Huobi BTC Token Trading

Huobi BTC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.