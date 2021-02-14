Huobi Token Trading Up 38.3% Over Last Week (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Huobi Token token can currently be bought for approximately $12.31 or 0.00025173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi Token has a market cap of $2.40 billion and $513.38 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Huobi Token has traded up 38.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Huobi Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00069182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.38 or 0.00981986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006911 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00051690 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,552.78 or 0.05218379 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00018076 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00042658 BTC.

Huobi Token Token Profile

Huobi Token (HT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,094,192 tokens. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

Huobi Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.