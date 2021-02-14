HUSD (HUSD) Market Capitalization Achieves $519.06 Million

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. During the last seven days, HUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. HUSD has a total market capitalization of $519.06 million and approximately $200.09 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00068409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $487.16 or 0.00985221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006441 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00052806 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.86 or 0.05314460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00025078 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00017452 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

HUSD Profile

HUSD is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 519,207,418 coins. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

HUSD Coin Trading

HUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.