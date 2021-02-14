HUSD (HUSD) Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One HUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HUSD has a market cap of $518.70 million and $167.09 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HUSD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00064819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.60 or 0.00921672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006618 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00050058 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,346.41 or 0.04976127 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00024081 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00017237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000178 BTC.

HUSD Coin Profile

HUSD (HUSD) is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 519,470,458 coins. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

Buying and Selling HUSD

HUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

