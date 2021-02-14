Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.75.

HSE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial reissued a “tender” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of C$6.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.67. Husky Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$2.21 and a 52-week high of C$10.74.

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States, Western and Atlantic Canada, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Integrated Corridor and Offshore. The company engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

