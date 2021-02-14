Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,938 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.27% of Hyatt Hotels worth $19,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in H. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 552.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Longbow Research cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.53.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $76.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.24. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $94.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.07 and a beta of 1.53.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $48,270.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,867.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 31,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $2,338,569.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,961 shares in the company, valued at $30,904,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,909 shares of company stock worth $2,615,476 over the last three months. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

