Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,330,000 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the January 14th total of 8,540,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

HYLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Hyliion in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Hyliion in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of Hyliion stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.91. The stock had a trading volume of 24,639,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,572,167. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.85. Hyliion has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $58.66.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.36). On average, analysts expect that Hyliion will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hyliion during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyliion during the fourth quarter worth about $1,725,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hyliion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Hyliion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Hyliion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Cedar Park, Texas.

