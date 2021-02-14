HyperCash (HC) Trading Up 69.4% Over Last Week

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 14th. HyperCash has a total market cap of $63.24 million and $84.89 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 69.4% higher against the US dollar. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00002905 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HyperCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,472.58 or 1.00295742 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00039046 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.56 or 0.00470859 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.25 or 0.00966803 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005385 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.57 or 0.00228786 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.00099175 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003119 BTC.

About HyperCash

HC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,042,308 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

HyperCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.