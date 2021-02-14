HyperDAO Trading Up 87.5% Over Last Week (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 22% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. HyperDAO has a total market cap of $5.65 million and approximately $82,131.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 87.5% higher against the US dollar. One HyperDAO token can currently be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00055859 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.17 or 0.00281542 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00092071 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00079608 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00098353 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00059657 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.28 or 0.00185290 BTC.

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,694,817 tokens. HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com

HyperDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

