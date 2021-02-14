Hyperion (HYN) Price Reaches $0.0484 on Top Exchanges

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Hyperion has a market cap of $8.28 million and approximately $34,395.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hyperion has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Hyperion coin can now be purchased for $0.0484 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hyperion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00068745 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $466.21 or 0.00954936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006673 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00051331 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,520.08 or 0.05161882 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00024861 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00017873 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Hyperion Coin Profile

HYN is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 8,211,921,054 coins and its circulating supply is 171,031,314 coins. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

Hyperion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.