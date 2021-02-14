HyperQuant (HQT) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 14th. HyperQuant has a market capitalization of $17,388.90 and $2,959.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperQuant token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00068147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $478.71 or 0.00979987 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006965 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00051506 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,545.29 or 0.05210568 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00025264 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00018083 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000182 BTC.

HyperQuant Token Profile

HyperQuant (CRYPTO:HQT) is a token. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

