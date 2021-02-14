Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Short Interest Down 35.5% in January

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the January 14th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

HYMTF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,050. Hyundai Motor has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.11.

Hyundai Motor Company Profile

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts worldwide. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the i30 N, Veloster, Accent, Sonata, i30, Azera, Sonata Turbo, i40, i40 Sedan, Elantra, Elantra Sport, Accent 5DR, ix20, i20, i20 Coupe, Elite i20, Xcent, i10, Grand i10, and Eon names.

