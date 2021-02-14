Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Short Interest Down 35.5% in January

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the January 14th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
HYMTF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,050. Hyundai Motor has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.11.
Hyundai Motor Company Profile
