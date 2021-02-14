Hyve Price Up 29% Over Last Week (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One Hyve token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0553 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. Hyve has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $566,604.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hyve has traded up 29% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00054576 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.56 or 0.00269927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00084834 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00076611 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00093047 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00191617 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,896.61 or 0.85089151 BTC.

About Hyve

Hyve’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,286,352 tokens. The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com

Buying and Selling Hyve

Hyve can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

