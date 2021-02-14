I/O Coin Reaches Market Cap of $2.89 Million (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 14th. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC on major exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.89 million and $6,547.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded up 46.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $232.43 or 0.00476948 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00031368 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004664 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,247.79 or 0.02560424 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 75.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000037 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,693,222 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars.

