IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $9,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 39.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9.1% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on IAC shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $237.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.63.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $262.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.80. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $264.28.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The firm had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.45 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

