ICON One Day Trading Volume Reaches $160.60 Million (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. ICON has a total market cap of $867.95 million and approximately $160.60 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ICON has traded 83.8% higher against the US dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for $1.48 or 0.00003029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Coin Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 588,070,089 coins. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ICON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

