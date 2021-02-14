Iconic Token Tops One Day Volume of $4,309.00 (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 14th. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $4,309.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Iconic Token has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Iconic Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00055777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.60 or 0.00273859 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00085424 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00090656 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00102310 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00059436 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.00185646 BTC.

Iconic Token Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,974,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,174,820 tokens. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Iconic Token Token Trading

Iconic Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

