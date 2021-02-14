IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,693 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,810 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of IDACORP worth $13,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in IDACORP by 12.8% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 758,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,616,000 after acquiring an additional 86,327 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 22.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 746,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,675,000 after buying an additional 136,947 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 51.8% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 601,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,095,000 after buying an additional 205,305 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 6.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,994,000 after buying an additional 21,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 827.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 315,569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,214,000 after buying an additional 281,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IDA opened at $86.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.05 and a 52-week high of $113.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of IDACORP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

