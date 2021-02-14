IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Position Trimmed by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of IDEX worth $10,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the third quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 608.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 78.8% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEX news, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $673,418.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,995.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IEX opened at $199.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.56 and a fifty-two week high of $211.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.75 and its 200-day moving average is $187.25.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IEX shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen downgraded shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.40.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

