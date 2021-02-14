IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $179.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IEX shares. Cowen downgraded IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

NYSE IEX traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.87. 353,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,518. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.75 and its 200-day moving average is $187.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71. IDEX has a 12-month low of $104.56 and a 12-month high of $211.71.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.26 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $673,418.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,995.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

