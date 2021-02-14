IDEX (IDEX) Hits One Day Volume of $3.18 Million

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. In the last seven days, IDEX has traded up 13% against the US dollar. One IDEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0730 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges. IDEX has a total market cap of $41.30 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00065754 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.88 or 0.00920149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006908 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00048740 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,300.37 or 0.04935356 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00023668 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00017052 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000170 BTC.

IDEX Coin Profile

IDEX (CRYPTO:IDEX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 565,734,854 coins. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official website is idex.market

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

IDEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

