IDEX (IDEX) Trading Up 38.8% This Week

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 14th. In the last week, IDEX has traded 38.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. IDEX has a market capitalization of $48.47 million and $7.06 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX coin can now be purchased for $0.0857 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00067871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.17 or 0.00966624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006497 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00051170 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,492.09 or 0.05156445 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00024883 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00018107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000183 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX (CRYPTO:IDEX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 565,734,854 coins. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IDEX is idex.market . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

IDEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

