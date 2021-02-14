IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Holdings Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.05% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $22,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,444,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $654,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total transaction of $5,815,795.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,527.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total transaction of $5,843,528.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX opened at $544.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $495.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $545.85.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.25.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

