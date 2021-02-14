Idle (IDLE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.86 Million

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 15% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One Idle token can now be purchased for approximately $22.17 or 0.00045554 BTC on major exchanges. Idle has a total market cap of $24.65 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Idle has traded 48.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00054758 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.81 or 0.00272842 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00086619 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00091312 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.44 or 0.00099513 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,915.95 or 0.90217852 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.13 or 0.00185154 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,111,815 tokens. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

