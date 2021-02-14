Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,715 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

Shares of JNJ opened at $166.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $438.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.09.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.