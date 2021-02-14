Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,948 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,599,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155,998 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Intel by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 8,333,331 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $415,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,566 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Intel by 1,537.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,434,603 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $171,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,789 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Intel by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,513,419 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $285,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,594 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Intel by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Cowen upped their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel stock opened at $61.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $67.86. The company has a market capitalization of $251.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

