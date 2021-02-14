Ignition Trading Up 22.2% Over Last 7 Days (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 59.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Ignition token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular exchanges. Ignition has a market cap of $162,148.98 and approximately $14.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ignition has traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar.

Ignition Token Profile

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,398,342 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,385,169 tokens. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Token Trading

Ignition can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

