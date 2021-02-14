IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $5,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INFO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in IHS Markit by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its position in IHS Markit by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

In related news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 61,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $5,535,140.68. Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,046,422.85. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,970 shares of company stock worth $7,941,014. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $93.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $101.45.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. IHS Markit’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.