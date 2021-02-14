ImageCoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $142,975.00 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. ImageCoin has a market cap of $243,382.33 and $142,975.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0223 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded 22.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000048 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000929 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 10,898,968 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.