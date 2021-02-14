IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Short Interest Up 53.7% in January

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 53.7% from the January 14th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 483,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ISVLF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.74. 254,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,715. IMPACT Silver has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79.

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It operates San Ramon Deeps, Mirasol, and Cuchara-Oscar silver mines. The company owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver District and the Capire Mineral District covering 357 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

