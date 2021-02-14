IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Short Interest Up 53.7% in January

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 53.7% from the January 14th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 483,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of ISVLF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.74. 254,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,715. IMPACT Silver has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79.
IMPACT Silver Company Profile
