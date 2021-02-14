IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IMV shares. Raymond James set a $3.00 price objective on IMV and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of IMV stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $279.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.43. IMV has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. IMV had a negative net margin of 9,661.54% and a negative return on equity of 180.04%. Analysts anticipate that IMV will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in IMV by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in IMV by 29.3% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 38,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 8,776 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in IMV by 1,747.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,524 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in IMV during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IMV during the third quarter valued at $73,000. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMV Company Profile

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The company's delivery platform (DPX) programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust, specific, and sustained target killing capabilities.

