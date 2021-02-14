Incent Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $84.00 (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 255.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Incent has a market cap of $3.14 million and $84.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Incent token can now be bought for about $0.0683 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Incent has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Incent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00056843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.56 or 0.00279564 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.51 or 0.00093162 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00083667 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00098162 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,827.74 or 0.91768875 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00060228 BTC.

About Incent

Incent’s genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,425 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Incent is incent.com

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Incent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Incent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.