Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,692 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Incyte worth $10,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INCY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 6,235.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 563,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,981,000 after acquiring an additional 554,239 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth $38,075,000. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth $27,521,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth $23,423,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Incyte by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 573,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,867,000 after buying an additional 250,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $84.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.93 and a 200-day moving average of $89.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $110.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.08 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,154,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,534,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INCY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.71.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

