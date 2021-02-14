Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) and Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Financial Comparison

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) and Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

27.7% of Independence Contract Drilling shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of Oasis Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Independence Contract Drilling shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Independence Contract Drilling and Oasis Midstream Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independence Contract Drilling $203.60 million 0.16 -$60.79 million ($4.80) -1.07 Oasis Midstream Partners $410.19 million 1.38 $122.12 million $3.41 4.91

Oasis Midstream Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Independence Contract Drilling. Independence Contract Drilling is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oasis Midstream Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and Oasis Midstream Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independence Contract Drilling 0 5 0 0 2.00 Oasis Midstream Partners 0 6 0 0 2.00

Independence Contract Drilling presently has a consensus price target of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 127.42%. Oasis Midstream Partners has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential downside of 43.28%. Given Independence Contract Drilling’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Independence Contract Drilling is more favorable than Oasis Midstream Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Independence Contract Drilling and Oasis Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independence Contract Drilling -76.74% -14.59% -9.27% Oasis Midstream Partners 1.68% 16.69% 7.92%

Volatility and Risk

Independence Contract Drilling has a beta of 6.98, meaning that its stock price is 598% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oasis Midstream Partners has a beta of 2.87, meaning that its stock price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oasis Midstream Partners beats Independence Contract Drilling on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 29 rigs. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with subsidiaires, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner. OMP GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Houston, Texas. Oasis Midstream Partners LP is a subsidiary of OMS Holdings LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.