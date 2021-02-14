Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.29.

IRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.56. 805,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,676. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average of $12.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 12.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,301,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,357,000 after purchasing an additional 915,397 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,150,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,317,000 after purchasing an additional 155,783 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,346,000 after purchasing an additional 15,347 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,926,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,330,000 after purchasing an additional 101,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 10.6% in the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,397,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,192,000 after purchasing an additional 133,596 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

