Indexed Finance (NDX) Price Down 12.8% Over Last 7 Days

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. During the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $13.67 million and $2.62 million worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for about $15.99 or 0.00033199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00054365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.78 or 0.00275687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00087835 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00074584 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.97 or 0.00097520 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.17 or 0.00187216 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,749.36 or 0.86680788 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.