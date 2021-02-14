INDINODE Market Cap Tops $53,645.21 (XIND)

INDINODE (CURRENCY:XIND) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. During the last seven days, INDINODE has traded 22.4% higher against the dollar. INDINODE has a market cap of $53,645.21 and approximately $2.00 worth of INDINODE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INDINODE token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00053655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.96 or 0.00269254 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00080695 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00085184 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00092144 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00190732 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $40,528.90 or 0.85951377 BTC.

INDINODE Profile

INDINODE’s total supply is 1,144,065,518 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,137,724,166 tokens. INDINODE’s official Twitter account is @indinode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for INDINODE is indinode.me

