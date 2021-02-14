Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.
IDEXY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.
Shares of OTCMKTS IDEXY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.64. 211,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,364. The stock has a market cap of $97.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.90. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $17.34.
About Industria de Diseño Textil
Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.
