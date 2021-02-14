Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.55 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) will announce sales of $3.55 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Infosys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.61 billion and the lowest is $3.42 billion. Infosys posted sales of $3.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year sales of $13.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.37 billion to $13.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $15.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.44 billion to $15.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Infosys.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%.

INFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Infosys in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Investec downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,094,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,408,000 after buying an additional 5,049,297 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Infosys by 15.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,785,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,402 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Infosys by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,742,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778,782 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at about $297,559,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Infosys by 8.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,669,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,865 shares in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $18.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.07. The company has a market capitalization of $76.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. Infosys has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $19.07.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infosys (INFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.