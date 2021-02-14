(INGA) (AMS:INGA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of (INGA) (AMS:INGA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €9.15 ($10.77).

Several research firms have weighed in on INGA. UBS Group set a €10.80 ($12.71) target price on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.30 ($10.94) price target on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €8.40 ($9.88) price target on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.90 ($10.47) price target on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.70 ($12.59) price target on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

(INGA) has a 12-month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 12-month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

