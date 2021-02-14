Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Bought by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,555 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $9,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 889,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,509,000 after purchasing an additional 63,781 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 136,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 17.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,109,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $104,744.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 28,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $1,291,173.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,295,983.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,562,564. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IR stock opened at $43.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.03. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $47.78. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

