Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,420 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Ingersoll Rand worth $10,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 106,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 17.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 26.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 28,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $1,291,173.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,295,983.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $107,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,562,564 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $43.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $47.78.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

