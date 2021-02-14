Injective Protocol Price Up 41.9% This Week (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. In the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 41.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Injective Protocol has a market cap of $240.42 million and approximately $51.30 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Injective Protocol token can now be bought for about $15.49 or 0.00031561 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Injective Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00056558 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.01 or 0.00277121 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00091289 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00079155 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00097304 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,629.73 or 0.90932996 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00059415 BTC.

Injective Protocol Token Profile

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,521,022 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com

Injective Protocol Token Trading

Injective Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Injective Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Injective Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.